Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Unlikely to play Wednesday

VanVleet (knee) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet was reportedly on the court for practice Tuesday, and while coach Nick Nurse did note that VanVleet is looking healthier, the team will continue to proceed with caution. Expect confirmation on the Wichita State product's status closer to Wednesday's tipoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories