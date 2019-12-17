Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Unlikely to play Wednesday
VanVleet (knee) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet was reportedly on the court for practice Tuesday, and while coach Nick Nurse did note that VanVleet is looking healthier, the team will continue to proceed with caution. Expect confirmation on the Wichita State product's status closer to Wednesday's tipoff.
