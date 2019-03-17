Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Upgraded to probable Sunday
VanVleet (thumb) is now listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
VanVleet has missed the past 12 games as he deals with a thumb injury, however it looks as though he will make his return Sunday. It's unclear if he will be face any sort of minutes-restriction if he does play, with a final call being made closer to tip-off.
