VanVleet (COVID-19 protocols) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

VanVleet was able to participate in practice Tuesday and was initially considered doubtful for Wednesday's matchup. It's not yet clear whether VanVleet will be cleared to suit up Wednesday, but he's certainly trending in the right direction after missing five straight games due to the league's health and safety protocols.