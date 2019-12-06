Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Well-rounded line versus Rockets
VanVleet delivered 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-109 loss to the Rockets.
VanVleet continues to set himself up for a sizable raise this summer, as he has been a stud offensively while providing decent defense as well. VanVleet has swiped 14 steals across the last four games, and the recent return of Kyle Lowry (thumb) seems unlikely to stymie the 25-year-old guard going forward.
