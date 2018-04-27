Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will be available Friday
VanVleet (shoulder) will be available for Friday's Game 6 against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
VanVleet has played just three minutes during the series -- all coming during Game 2 -- while nursing a lingering shoulder injury. After missing three straight contests, however, he'll be able to take the court in a crucial Game 6, in which the Raptors could close out the series. That said, coach Dwane Casey is unsure what VanVleet's role will be. However many minutes he recieves, they'll probably come at the expense of Delon Wright, who averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 24.8 minutes during the series.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Practices Tuesday, remains day-to-day•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Doubtful for Game 5•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....