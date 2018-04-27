Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will be available Friday

VanVleet (shoulder) will be available for Friday's Game 6 against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

VanVleet has played just three minutes during the series -- all coming during Game 2 -- while nursing a lingering shoulder injury. After missing three straight contests, however, he'll be able to take the court in a crucial Game 6, in which the Raptors could close out the series. That said, coach Dwane Casey is unsure what VanVleet's role will be. However many minutes he recieves, they'll probably come at the expense of Delon Wright, who averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 24.8 minutes during the series.