Head coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet (back) will be available for Monday's contest against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

VanVleet has missed back-to-back games due to a back injury and was initially listed as questionable for Monday. However, the veteran point guard will ultimately be available and presumably return to the starting lineup against Indiana. It hasn't been an ideal start to the campaign for VanVleet, who's shooting a career-low 33.1 percent from deep, but he'll look to find his groove following a brief absence.