Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will be game-time call
VanVleet (shoulder), according to coach Dwane Casey, will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Wizards after taking part in morning shootaround, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
VanVleet was listed as doubtful earlier in the morning, but things have apparently progressed positively. More word on his status should arrive as the team continues to ramp up their activity leading up to tipoff. If he's ruled out again, look for Delon Wright to pick up some extra run, as he did during Game 1.
