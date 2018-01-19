Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will be game-time call
VanVleet (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Spurs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
VanVleet sustained a bruised knee Monday against Philadelphia and was subsequently held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons. Coach Dwane Casey intimated that the backup guard will be a true game-time call Friday, though he noted that the team isn't concerned about VanVleet doing any further damage to the knee. At this point, it appears to be a matter of pain tolerance. If VanVleet misses another game, expect Delon Wright to pick up increased minutes behind Kyle Lowry.
