Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will be game-time call

VanVleet (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Spurs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

VanVleet sustained a bruised knee Monday against Philadelphia and was subsequently held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons. Coach Dwane Casey intimated that the backup guard will be a true game-time call Friday, though he noted that the team isn't concerned about VanVleet doing any further damage to the knee. At this point, it appears to be a matter of pain tolerance. If VanVleet misses another game, expect Delon Wright to pick up increased minutes behind Kyle Lowry.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories