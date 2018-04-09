Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will be held out Monday

VanVleet (back) will sit out Monday's game against the Pistons, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.

VanVleet was an early exit from Sunday's game due to tightness in his back and with the Raptors safely locked into the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, there's no reason to have him try and play through the injury. With VanVleet out Monday, look for Delon Wright to pick up some added run in the backcourt, while Lorenzo Brown will likely be recalled from the G-League to provide emergency depth.