Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will dress Wednesday
Raptors head coach Dwane Casey said that no players would be rested for the team's regular-season finale Wednesday against the Heat, meaning VanVleet (back) should be available off the bench, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Since Toronto is locked in as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it's not expected that Casey will overexert the team's key rotation members against Miami, especially since the Heat could match up with the Raptors based on how the results of Wednesday's games shake out. With that in mind, VanVleet may not approach the 23.4 minutes per game he has averaged since the All-Star break, especially since he's been lately dealing with the minor back issue, which prevented him from playing Monday in Detroit. Delon Wright and two-way player Lorenzo Brown could end up seeing the bulk of the minutes at point guard Wednesday if Kyle Lowry and VanVleet are limited.
