Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will have surgery, out five weeks

VanVleet (thumb) has opted for surgery and will miss about five weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In order to repair ligament damage in his right thumb, VanVleet will go under the knife despite earlier reports that he would simply be wearing a splint, which would keep him out three weeks. With the reserve point guard out for about a month and Delon Wright now in Memphis, Jeremy Lin figures to take on a sizeable role with the Raptors.