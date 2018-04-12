Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will not return Wednesday

VanVleet will not return to Wednesday's game against the Heat after suffering a right shoulder bruise.

The initial diagnosis of VanVleet's injury being just a bruise is a positive, however the true severity of the injury is unknown at this time. It's possible VanVleet was held out for precautionary reasons, with Wednesday being the regular-season finale. More information on VanVleet's status could come out after the conclusion of Wednesday's game, as well as in the day's prior to the start of the postseason.