Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will not return Wednesday
VanVleet will not return to Wednesday's game against the Heat after suffering a right shoulder bruise.
The initial diagnosis of VanVleet's injury being just a bruise is a positive, however the true severity of the injury is unknown at this time. It's possible VanVleet was held out for precautionary reasons, with Wednesday being the regular-season finale. More information on VanVleet's status could come out after the conclusion of Wednesday's game, as well as in the day's prior to the start of the postseason.
