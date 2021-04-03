VanVleet will not return to Friday's matchup with the Warriors due to a strained right hip flexer, per the Raptors' television broadcast.

VanVleet recorded seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block across 17 minutes before exiting the game. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, but he will have two days to rest before Monday's matchup with the Wizards. Malachi Flynn and the recently acquired Gary Trent will presumably be in line for bigger roles should he have to miss any more time.