VanVleet (groin) is available Saturday against the Nuggets, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
VanVleet returns following a one-game absence. In five appearances this month, he's averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 38.2 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Solid performance in win•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Another 20-plus point outing•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Delivers double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: All-around performance in win•