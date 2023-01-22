VanVleet (ribs) will play Sunday against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

VanVleet was in danger of missing a second straight contest due to soreness in his right ribs, but he'll ultimately play through the issue. Over his past five appearances, the point guard has averaged 21.3 points, 7.9 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 37.1 minutes per game.