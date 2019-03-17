Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will play Sunday

VanVleet (thumb) will play in Sunday's game against the Pistons, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

VanVleet will make his return after missing the past 12 games with a thumb injury. No minutes-restriction has been announced, but there could be one in place with him coming off a lengthy absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories