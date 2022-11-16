VanVleet (illness) will suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Heat, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

VanVleet's questionable status leading up to Wednesday's game marked a notable upgrade from the immediate out status he received before Monday's clash, so it seemed he was in better shape to take the floor in this one. VanVleet should reassume his starting duties at point guard, likely shifting Scottie Barnes back to the frontcourt while reducing Malachi Flynn's minutes.