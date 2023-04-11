VanVleet (thumb) will play Wednesday against the Bulls, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

VanVleet missed the regular-season finale due to left thumb soreness, but as expected, he'll be full go for the Raptors' Play-In matchup versus Chicago. Across 69 regular-season appearances, the point guard averaged 19.3 points and a career-best 7.2 assists in 36.7 minutes per game.