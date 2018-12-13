Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will play Wednesday

Van Vleet (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Van Vleet came into the game questionable, as he continues to deal with a nagging back injury, but will give it a go Wednesday. Van Vleet could see an increased role with star Kawhi Leonard out with a hip injury. Van Vleet is averaging 24.2 minutes this season, running the show for the second unit.