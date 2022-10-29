VanVleet closed with one point (0-11 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 112-90 loss to the 76ers.

VanVleet had one of the worst games of his career after missing each of his 11 shots and two of his three free throws, and he didn't do much in other categories to at least salvage the day. Fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into this game, though he's also reached the 20-point mark just once in the first six contests of the campaign -- that's a step in the wrong direction after averaging a career-best 20.3 points per game in 2021-22.