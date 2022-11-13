VanVleet (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
VanVleet is slated to miss back-to-back games due to a non-COVID illness. In his absence, Malachi Flynn and Dalano Banton are candidates for increased roles, but Scottie Barnes will also likely handle more playmaking duties.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Won't play versus Pacers•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable Saturday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Takes step back in Friday's loss•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Carries Raptors to victory•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Leads team in scoring•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 30 points in return•