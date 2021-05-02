VanVleet (hip) will not play Sunday against the Lakers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet will be sidelined after he went for 30 points across 40 minutes during the team's front end of a back-to-back Saturday against Utah. His absence could open up more playing time for Rodney Hood.
