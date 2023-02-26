VanVleet (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
VanVleet has been tending to a personal matter recently and will miss a third straight game. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Bulls. In his absence, the Raptors have started a big lineup with Gary Trent at point guard and OG Anunoby at shooting guard, but Jeff Dowtin has also seen increased run off the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Remains out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Excused from practice•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Won't play Thursday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Flashes playmaking skills•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Erupts for 35 against Detroit•