Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Won't play Sunday

VanVleet (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet had been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's contest, but his sore left shoulder is apparently still presenting too much pain for him to give him it a go. With VanVleet set to miss a second straight game, Norman Powell will likely be in store for another start at shooting guard.

More News
Our Latest Stories