VanVleet (personal) has been ruled out of Thursday's contest against the Pelicans, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.
VanVleet was quickly downgraded from questionable to out, as the guard tends to a personal matter. Expect Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent and Scottie Barnes to see increased minutes with VanVleet unavailable.
