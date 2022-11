Raptors coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet (illness) is out for Saturday's game versus Indiana, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

VanVleet has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a non-COVID illness Saturday. His absence could open up more minutes in the backcourt for Malachi Flynn and Dalano Banton. Scottie Barnes will also likely handle more playmaking duties.