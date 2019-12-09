Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Won't play vs. Chicago

VanVleet (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

VanVleet was handed a questionable tag earlier in the day due to a right knee injury, and the team has since announced that he'll miss Monday's matchup. His MRI came back clean, but the team has elected to proceed with caution, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. Norman Powell should enter the starting lineup in VanVleet's place.