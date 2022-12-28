VanVleet won't return to Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to lower back tightness, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
VanVleet suffered the injury sometime during the second half of Tuesday's matchup. Before exiting, the guard posted four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes. VanVleet will likely be deemed questionable for the Raptors' game Thursday against Memphis.
