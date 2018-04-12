Raptors' Fred VanVleet: X-rays negative, considered day-to-day
An X-ray on VanVleet's shoulder came back negative and he's listed as day-to-day ahead of the Raptors' playoff opener against the Wizards on Saturday, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
VanVleet was forced to leave Wednesday's season finale early with a shoulder injury and while an X-ray has confirmed he's not dealing with any sort of break, he's still dealing with some lingering discomfort. For now, VanVleet is considered day-to-day, but he'll receive treatment prior to the weekend and is still fully expected to take the court for Game 1 on Saturday. Look for official confirmation on his availability as game day approaches.
