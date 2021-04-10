Gillespie (recently signed) will be available Saturday against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Though previously ruled out, Gillespie will be able to see the court Saturday. The Raptors have been looking for frontcourt help all season, primarily at center, so it will be intriguing to see how he's utilized.
