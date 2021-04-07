Gillespie agreed Wednesday with the Raptors on a 10-day deal, Shams Charania and Blake Murphy of The Athletic report.

After going undrafted out of April last fall, Gillespie joined the Mavericks on a training camp deal. He failed to make Dallas' opening night roster, but he looks like he'll get the chance to make his NBA debut with the Raptors after recently impressing at the G League bubble in Orlando. While suiting up for the Memphis Hustle, the 6-foot-9 big man averaged 10.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.8 minutes per game over 15 appearances. Gillespie may still need additional time to complete mandatory COVID-19 intake testing before joining the Raptors, so he may not be available for the team's next game Thursday versus the Bulls.