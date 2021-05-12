Gillespie scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

Gillespie continued to impress on the defensive end of the floor, as he's now logged at least one block in six of his last seven games and at least one steal in five games across the same span. Tuesday's performance was notable because Chris Boucher (knee) returned to the lineup, yet Gillespie still saw 25 minutes due to an otherwise depleted rotation. Though he's an inconsistent scorer, Gillespie could remain a strong source of defensive stats and rebounds to close the campaign.