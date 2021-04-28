Gillespie and the Raptors agreed Wednesday on a two-year contract, Blake Murphy and Shams Charania of The Athletic report.

Toronto's decision to give Gillespie some longer-term security comes as little surprise after the undrafted rookie out of Baylor established himself as a key member of the frontcourt rotation while playing under a pair of 10-day deals. He's logged double-digit minutes in all but one of the Raptors' last 10 games, averaging 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.2 minutes per contest while shooting 60 percent from the floor and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. With Chris Boucher (knee) seemingly in danger of missing the remainder of the regular season, Gillespie looks poised to serve as the primary backup to starting center Khem Birch for the foreseeable future.