Gillespie played nine minutes off the bench Sunday in the Raptors' 102-96 loss to the Knicks, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound.

Making his second appearance for Toronto since inking a 10-day deal, Gillespie had a disappointing follow up to his debut outing versus Cleveland one night earlier, when he tallied six points, four rebounds, three steals, one block and one assist in 18 minutes. The steep downturn in Gillespie's playing time is likely explained by the return of Pascal Siakam, who was back in action after sitting out against the Cavaliers for rest purposes. Gillespie won't be a lock to stick in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.