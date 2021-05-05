Gillespie tallied seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 15 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Raptors' 105-100 loss to the Clippers.

Since landing a two-year contract April 28, Gillespie has remained a staple in the Toronto frontcourt rotation while Chris Boucher (knee) has been on the mend. Overall, the undrafted rookie is averaging 5.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 15.7 minutes per game this season while shooting 58.2 percent from the field, but he'll likely need to consistently pick up 20-plus minutes before gaining mainstream fantasy relevance.