Gillespie posted four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Raptors' 114-103 win over the Nets.

Even with the Raptors bringing back four starters (Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam) for Wednesday's contest, Gillespie still ended up getting his most minutes in any game since signing with the team earlier this month. Gillespie benefited mainly from the early departure of Chris Boucher (knee), who looks to be at risk of missing time. Anunoby and Siakam will also be at risk of resting periodically as the Raptors play out the string on the season, so Gillespie could have some sneaky fantasy value if he can find a way to a consistent 20-plus-minute role. He'll likely continue to share most of the minutes at center with Khem Birch for however long Boucher is sidelined.