Raptors' Fuquan Edwin: Out again Monday

Edwin (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's summer league matchup against the Thunder.

Edwin also missed Friday's contest because of the injury, which is a tough blow for an unproven player trying to earn a training camp invite. The 6-foot-6 forward was already facing long odds to make the final roster, so unless he's able to get healthy soon, he'll likely have to start the season in the G-League or overseas.

Our Latest Stories