Brown signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Brown, who went undrafted out of Michigan State in June, joined the Thunder for the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues and averaged 8.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per contest while shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. Though Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com previously reported that the 6-foot-8 small forward struck an agreement to join the Nuggets for training camp, that deal ultimately fell through and he'll instead begin his career in the Raptors organization. Even if he fails to make the opening night roster, the Raptors will retain his G League rights and will likely assign him to their affiliate, Raptors 905.