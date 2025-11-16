Raptors' Garrett Temple: Cracks rotation Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Temple notched zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes during Saturday's 129-111 win over the Pacers.
Temple moved into the rotation for just the second time this season, failing to record a stat. At this point in his career, Temple is simply on the team to provide a veteran presence and is likely to be called upon during garbage time only.
