Temple signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Raptors on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Temple spent the last two seasons in New Orleans and was on the fringes of the Pelicans' rotation for most of the year during the 2022-23 campaign. He averaged just 2.0 points in 6.5 minutes per game over 25 appearances last season and will attempt to bounce back with the Raptors.