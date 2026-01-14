Raptors' Garrett Temple: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Temple (back spasms) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Temple is not a rotation player for Toronto, so his status will not make a big impact in fantasy hoops.
