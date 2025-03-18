Temple closed Monday's 129-89 loss to Phoenix with five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes.

Despite the fact he is not part of their long-term plans, Temple played at least 20 minutes for the fourth straight game, an indication of just how silly things have become in Toronto. Over the past four games, he is averaging 5.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 22.6 minutes per contest.