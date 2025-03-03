Temple (personal) will not play Tuesday versus Orlando, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Temple will miss a fourth straight contest and remains without a timetable for a return. He was not in the rotation prior to leaving the team for personal reasons.
