Raptors' Garrett Temple: Rare appearance in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Temple registered no counting stats in two minutes during Monday's 115-102 loss to the 76ers.
Temple was in the rotation for the first time in the past eight games, albeit for a brief appearance during garbage time. For some reason, he continues to hold down a roster spot in Toronto, despite barely seeing the floor. Temple has no fantasy value whatsoever.
