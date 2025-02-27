Temple remains out for Friday's game against the Bulls due to personal reasons.
The veteran guard remains away from the team, and his next chance to rejoin the club arrives Sunday in Orlando. With that said, Temple has logged a mere 3.9 minutes per game over 17 appearances with the Raptors in 2024-25, so his absence shouldn't have a noticeable effect on Toronto's rotation.
More News
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Out for personal reasons•
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Available to face Milwaukee•
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Upgraded to probable•
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Not playing Sunday•