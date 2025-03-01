Now Playing

Temple (personal reasons) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Temple will miss a 13th straight game for the Raptors as he deals with a personal matter. The 38-year-old veteran has played in 17 games for Toronto this season, rarely seeing the floor when healthy, averaging 3.9 minutes per game.

