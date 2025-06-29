Raptors' Garrett Temple: Set to return to Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Temple (knee) intends to sign a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Raptors once free agency opens Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Temple played in just 28 regular-season games for the Raptors and missed some time due to a back injury and for personal reasons. He played exclusively off the bench and averaged 1.9 points, 1.1 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 8.1 minutes per game. The 15-year guard out of LSU will stay in Toronto for a third consecutive season and serve as a veteran depth piece.
