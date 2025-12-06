Raptors' Garrett Temple: Taken off shelf Friday
Temple finished with zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and two steals in seven minutes during Friday's 111-86 loss to Charlotte.
For those who are wondering, yes, Temple is still part of the Raptors' roster. In what was one of the team's worst performances of the season, Temple moved into the rotation for just the fourth time, with all four appearances coming during garbage time. Clearly, there are zero fantasy implications here.
