Temple (back) is listed as probable ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Bucks.
Temple has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Tuesday's NBA Cup game, and he will likely suit up after a nine-game absence streak. While the veteran's status bodes well for a return to game action, he will likely remain a game-time call ahead of tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.
More News
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Available to face Milwaukee•
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Not playing Sunday•
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Not playing Saturday•
-
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Doubtful for Saturday•