Raptors' Garrett Temple: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Temple (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Temple will be unavailable Wednesday while dealing with back spasms, though his absence shouldn't affect the Raptors' rotation. The veteran guard has appeared in just 10 contests this season, averaging 2.9 minutes per appearance. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Clippers.
